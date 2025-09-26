A Wigan chamber choir is making final preparations for a concert featuring two masterworks from the French repertoire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem is one of the most popular pieces of its kind ever written, full of beautiful melodies and harmonies, including its famous Pie Jesu for soprano.

Louis Vierne was a partially-sighted organist who won acclaim for both his playing and his compositions in the first four decades of the 20th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Messe Solennelle for a choir and organ (more often performed on two instruments) is a highly dramatic and sometimes thrilling piece: quite a contrast with the Fauré.

Left to right: Gabriel Fauré and the partially sighted Louis Vierne

Both will be performed by the local choir Exsultate conducted by Paul Chamberlin and accompanied by Carol and Peter Kwater in Wigan’s only grade I listed building – the magnificent Standish St Wilfrid’s Parish Church – on Saturday, October 4 beginning at 7.30pm.

Rather than bringing in special guests this time, the solos in the main pieces will be sung by choir members Carol Aspinall (soprano) and Paul Stanley (baritone).

Also on the programme is another popular Fauré work, the Cantique de Jean Racine; Belgium-born César Franck’s Panis Angelicus, itself a big classical music hit; and Exsultate’s “calling card” motet Locus Iste, by the Austrian Anton Bruckner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Chamberlain said: “We wanted to make sure the concert had some coherence so most of the pieces are drawn from the same area of Europe geographically and round about the same musical era too.

"But there is a big contrast between two two main works. There are some pretty hefty movements in the Vierne that pose challenges to the choir and show off the organ to its full potential.

"If you go to Paris the Vierne mass is performed regularly, but you won’t hear it very often in English parish churches so this concert is a rare opportunity in these parts.

"The Fauré pieces, by comparison, are much more meditative, contemplative works.”

He added that it was nice that on this occasion, soloists were being drawn from the choir, showing the outfit’s strength and depth of talent.

Admission to the concert will be £10 on the door.