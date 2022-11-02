Wigan slimmers see the pounds pile up for a good cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
A breast cancer survivor was in the pink when she helped to raise more than £500 for a good cause.
By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Slimming World consultant Michelle Talbot asked members of her five groups in Whelley and Aspull to wear pink and take food for fund-raising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
She was diagnosed with Paget’s disease – a rare form of breast cancer – more than 15 years ago and had a mastectomy.
Michelle and her slimmers raised £515 for charity Breast Cancer Now.