News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Wigan slimmers see the pounds pile up for a good cause during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

A breast cancer survivor was in the pink when she helped to raise more than £500 for a good cause.

By Gaynor Clarke
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Slimming World consultant Michelle Talbot asked members of her five groups in Whelley and Aspull to wear pink and take food for fund-raising events during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Read More
Innovative AI breast-screening technology arrives in Wigan

She was diagnosed with Paget’s disease – a rare form of breast cancer – more than 15 years ago and had a mastectomy.

Members of the Slimming World groups wore pink and took food to the events

Most Popular

502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Michelle and her slimmers raised £515 for charity Breast Cancer Now.

WiganWhelley