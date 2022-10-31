Scott Wilcock, 35, has made many hundreds of artworks with the decorative white powder, which is normally used to replicate a recent flurry.

But during the spooky seasons, he's often asked to produce famous horror characters -from Stephen King’s Pennywise to ’70s slasher villain Michael Myers.

The dad-of-three, who goes by the name Snow Graffiti, turned his hobby into a full-time job two years ago after his wife shared his work on social media.

And Scott said Halloween has now become one of his busiest periods of the year after his intricate pictures went viral and orders began to "snowball".

He said: “The last couple of years, I’ve started to really push the Halloween ones, doing portraits, trying to get the realism in there.

“It doesn’t really matter what I do, but I get obsessed with trying to make it look like the photo. So that’s the main aim – the more detail the picture has, I love it.

“Everyone is always after something film related. So this year, I’ve been asked to do a lot of Home Alone pictures.”

Scott from Wigan, said he first found his passion for painting with snow pray after he did a festive design on his own windows.

He said: “I started five years ago after I sprayed half my window with a Christmas design.

"My wife took a picture of it and put it on Facebook – and then I started taking bookings.

“Because of that, it got me thinking that I could make a job out of this.”

“Every single night I was practicing, making a portfolio up, and I started doing Christmas windows – and every year I’ve been fully booked.”

“I’ve done birthday windows and wedding ones, it’s just snowballed."

Scott’s most impressive work was a giant portrait of Hagrid from the Harry Potter films, played by Robbie Coltrane, who passed away two weeks ago.

And he says he loves the reaction he gets from fans in his local town, who are always curious to know what he will come up with next.

He said: “I did one that was Harry Potter, which took two full days to do. It was 25 hours in total.

“I get a lot of positive feedback. People are always stopping me in my home town, asking about the windows.

“The reactions are brilliant, and when I’m spraying, I’ve been told many times it’s very therapeutic.”

