Wigan social club digs deep for charity to support one of its members

Hundreds of people attended a fund-raising night at a social club in honour of one of its members.

Higher Ince Social Club raised £1,860 for the Huntington’s Disease Association, as member Tracy Holcroft has the genetic condition.

The event included live entertainment from Caine, Roger Lee, Maloney Brothers and In At The Deep End, along with a buffet.

Huntington’s is an inherited disorder that results in death of brain cells, causing a general lack of coordination.

As it advances, physical abilities gradually worsen until coordinated movement becomes difficult and the person is unable to talk. Mental abilities generally decline into dementia.