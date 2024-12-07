Wigan social group to launch its own calendar to raise money for a good cause
Wigan Angels are creating a calendar inspired by the Calendar Girls, with proceeds being split between the group and DIAS Domestic Violence Centre, which is based in Wigan town centre.
The group was set up in the summer by friends Donna Peet, from Platt Bridge, and Emma Hesketh, from Scholes, who were inspired to do something after the deaths of two Wigan women.
Since then, hundreds of women have joined their Facebook group, with some attending their regular meetings at Ince Rose Bridge Sports Club.
Emma said: “We were trying to think of things for us to raise money for other services.
"The support group has come on leaps and bounds – we have up to 30 members now that attend our meetings. The majority of the girls that attend are getting involved.
"We thought what we could do that would be a bit of a laugh, but also for a good cause?
"A lot of our ladies have had dealings with domestic violence at some point, with some of them attending our groups because of that. We chose DIAS in Wigan, who are also going to come in and speak to the girls.
"A few members actually came up with the Calendar Girls-esque idea. Obviously it won’t be as risqué!
"We just wanted to give back.”
The pictures will be shot by one of the group’s members Kath Appleton, who has a photography studio on Ormskirk Road.
The group is hoping that the calendar will be ready in time for Christmas.
They are also doing a number of festive fund-raisers.
Emma added: “We’ve got a Christmas fair on December 7 to fund-raise for us as well because we’re not funded.
"We wanted to link up with DIAS and raise some funds for them as some of our women have been in contact with them in the past. It’s a service that is paramount at the minute.”
Anyone who would like to purchase a calendar once they are available should go to the Wigan Angels Facebook group.