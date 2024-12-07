A social group which supports women in Wigan is launching a calendar in aid of a charity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Angels are creating a calendar inspired by the Calendar Girls, with proceeds being split between the group and DIAS Domestic Violence Centre, which is based in Wigan town centre.

The group was set up in the summer by friends Donna Peet, from Platt Bridge, and Emma Hesketh, from Scholes, who were inspired to do something after the deaths of two Wigan women.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, hundreds of women have joined their Facebook group, with some attending their regular meetings at Ince Rose Bridge Sports Club.

The calendar will raise money for DIAS Wigan

Emma said: “We were trying to think of things for us to raise money for other services.

"The support group has come on leaps and bounds – we have up to 30 members now that attend our meetings. The majority of the girls that attend are getting involved.

"We thought what we could do that would be a bit of a laugh, but also for a good cause?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the calendar pages

"A lot of our ladies have had dealings with domestic violence at some point, with some of them attending our groups because of that. We chose DIAS in Wigan, who are also going to come in and speak to the girls.

"A few members actually came up with the Calendar Girls-esque idea. Obviously it won’t be as risqué!

"We just wanted to give back.”

The pictures will be shot by one of the group’s members Kath Appleton, who has a photography studio on Ormskirk Road.

The group is hoping that the calendar will be ready in time for Christmas.

They are also doing a number of festive fund-raisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma added: “We’ve got a Christmas fair on December 7 to fund-raise for us as well because we’re not funded.

"We wanted to link up with DIAS and raise some funds for them as some of our women have been in contact with them in the past. It’s a service that is paramount at the minute.”

Anyone who would like to purchase a calendar once they are available should go to the Wigan Angels Facebook group.