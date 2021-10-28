Wigan St Jude's stalwart Joan remembered at fund-raising event

Joe Fitzsimmons presents a cheque to Mcamillan Cancer Support

Joan Fitzsimmons who, with husband Joe, had been involved in the running of St Jude’s ARLFC in Worsley Mesnes for 40 years.

She held the post of treasurer for 20 years and Joe is secretary to this day and club peers say they have made a huge difference to so many people.

The couple had been looking forward to celebrating their 50th year of marriage in 2021. But sadly lung cancer denied her that special occasion.

Joan and Joe Fitzsimmons

Yet in these darkest of times Joe, supported by friend Mick O’Brien, decided that they couldn’t let the golden wedding date pass by without marking the occasion.

So he used the date and room they had booked for the party and used it for a fund-raiser in Joan’s memory for Macmillan Cancer Care.

On the night John Martin, the former Riverside compere, provided the entertainment and the room was filled with laughter and kindness while raising £1,650 for Macmillan Cancer Support.