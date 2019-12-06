Wigan store’s kind gift to lost pet charity

A charity reuniting lost and stolen pets with their owners has been given a boost.

Harvey’s Army received £826 from the McColl’s store in Bryn after customers bought specific products and a percentage of the money went into a fund for the good cause.

Chief executive officer James Lancaster said: “It really is wonderful that we have raised money for such a worthwhile cause. McColl’s has always been known to be charitable and we try our best to continually support the neighbourhoods in which we operate.”

Harvey’s Army was launched after a dog of that name was killed by a car after running away from home, but no-one checked his microchipped body to locate the owners.

Only after they appealed did someone realise where his body lay and contacted them.