Wigan street comes together to create festive community spirit for Christmas competition

Whitley Crescent in Abram

Whitley Crescent in Abram have entered a national competition called Illumination Street, which is sponsored by British Garden Centres.

Despite this being the first year they have taken part, and being up against a ground-breaking number of other entries, the street has been shortlisted for the Best Community Outdoor Display, with the results set to be announced by The Daily Express on December 20.

Resident Stuart Howarth said: “Everyone who has got involved in the lighting up the street are very excited to have been shortlisted in the national competition in our first attempt. That alone is praise enough.

Each house has been decorated with lights

“One person has said now we have been shortlisted, it would be brilliant to win it. Wigan has some fantastic house Christmas light displays, but we think we are the only crescent to have this.

“Obviously this means Christmas 2022 will have to be bigger and better.”

As you enter the crescent, you are able to see the 1000’s of lights twinkling and trees flashing.

A letter box is in place on the street

There is also a Santa display, which shows him waving at visitors, while they also have a post box for children to post their letters.

The reasoning behind taking part is to raise funds for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Donations can me made via a box on the street or by clicking here.