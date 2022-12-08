Whitley Crescent in Abram hosted a light switch-on for the second year running.

The residents turn on thousands of twinkling Christmas illuminations hoping to raise as much as they can for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Much food and drink was on offer for the 50 locals who braved the cold to attend the event.

Locals braved the cold to see the lights be switched on

Letters were also posted by children in Santa's private post box.

One of the residents, Stuart Howarth, said: " This started out as a bit of fun and out doing the neighbours.

“Now there are six houses that take great joy in lighting up our little corner of Abram.

One of the houses lit up

"We have three, 20ft illuminated Christmas trees as well as about another dozen dotted around the display. Santa and his reindeer are also on show.

“Hopefully we can continue every year and keep raising money for worthwhile causes.”

The Crescent came third last year in a national competition, run by British Garden Centres, narrowly missing out on top spot in Illumination Street’s Best Community Outdoor Display category.

The street won £100 in garden centre vouchers, which they vow to put towards more lights.

While it is an incredible achievement to even be shortlisted against a ground-breaking number of other entries, residents are hoping to go a step further this year.

