Wigan student stars in new TV show about homeless dogs

A Wigan student is one of the stars of a new TV show which launches this evening.

Elisha Duffy from Hindley has a key role in Channel 4’s series called The Dog House.

The show is set to reveal the lives of people seeking to adopt homeless dogs from Wood Green, The Animals Charity in Cambridgeshire with the aim to find the unlucky canines a forever home.

University Centre Wigan and Leigh College student Elisha joined the team as the receptionist during filming and is the first point of call when the potential dog owners come to meet their furry friends.

The 22-year-old features in all eight of the hour long shows, due to air on prime time Channel 4 on September 5 at 8pm.

The full-time Foundation Degree (FdA) performance and education student was elated to land the part.

She said: “I was ecstatic to hear that I got it. I was really overwhelmed to get the job as I have always had a passion for dogs.

“It’s still crazy now, even after starting but it’s just given me a whole new confidence and mind set to not give up.”

Elisha had to film for two months in Cambridgeshire for the show that will follow a 60 strong team who work to “counter the worst of our throw-away society, and witness stories of canine rescue and restoral”, according to the Channel 4 Commissioning press release.

The budding star is due to start the second year of her university course having progressed from her BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma Performing Arts course with the top grades possible Distinction*, Distinction *, Distinction *.

Producers were impressed with her personality saying: “We loved having her on board, because she absolutely loves dogs, had had brilliant hosting experience and was amazing at reassuring the Wood Green team who were new to filming.”

Head of the Centre of Excellence in Creative Arts, Mark Smith said: “We are thrilled to hear that Elisha has excelled in her role and she is about to appear on national TV.

“This success story is a testament to her positive mind-set, strong work ethic and total dedication.

“Elisha is a great ambassador for our Performing Arts programmes and her achievement demonstrates the outstanding development of our students, as they progress from Level 3 study into Higher Education here in School for the Arts.”

The former Hindley High School pupil and Wigan and Leigh College student of the year has appeared in lead roles throughout lots of college productions and has had on-screen extra roles in a recent Coronation Street episode as well as new Sky One comedy drama Brassic.

Elisha can also be seen touring the UK in the theatre production of Brothers Beyond: a musical which features the best songs from the West End to mark the 50th anniversary of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.