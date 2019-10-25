Wigan super-slimmer is up for national honours

Dancing on Ice star Jake Quikenden was on hand to congratulate a Wigan weight loss club boss when she reaches the latter stages of competition to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspirational female slimmers.

Sue Hoyles was one of just 35 women to attend Slimming World’s Woman of the Year 2019 competition after losing an impressive 8st 5.5lbs.

Jake, who first shot to fame on ITV’s the X Factor, was a special guest at the semi-finals at the organisation’s Derbyshire HQ.

The 57-year-old, who slimmed from 20st 12lbs to 12st 6.5lbs, was voted for by members of her Golborne group to represent them in the national Woman of the Year contest.

She said: “Before I found Slimming World everything just felt like such a struggle. I felt uncomfortable all the time and would get out of breath doing the most simple jobs. I had resigned myself to being the size I was forever because having so much weight to lose just felt like a huge battle.

“After I joined, my eyes were completely opened, I found a new way of eating that fit easily around my life and I finally felt in control. What made it even better was that I could still enjoy my favourite meals like­­­­­­­­­­­ spaghetti carbonara and takeaway-style dishes, I just prepared and cooked them differently.

Jake, who charmed the nation to come runner-up on I’m a Celebrity…, said: “I think Sue looks incredible, to turn her life around like she has is amazing. She seems so full of confidence now and it’s hard to believe that she ever had an issue with her weight.”