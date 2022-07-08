Rebecca Atherton, from Whelley, Wigan has decided to boost the coffers of The Christie following the loss of her uncle Paul Cottriall from cancer last December.

The trust helps both patients and families during tough medical battles and Rebecca was so impressed that she decided to raise money through the Cuppa for the Christie scheme – which gives participants flexibility on how you arrange an event.

Rebecca's late uncle Paul, who benefitted from the help of the Christie.

So the 38-year-old has chosen to hold the money-spinning event at Geek Retreat, at 62 Standishgate, Wigan on Saturday July 10 between noon and 4pm.

There will be raffles and tombolas and the chance to participate in some of the many board games that the Geek Retreat has to offer.

Giving you the freedom to host at work, your home or even a public space, the Cuppa for the Christie scheme makes fund-raising more streamlined for the organiser.

Achieving this by simply turning what may just be a brew in the office, into a way of raising money for a charitable cause. Furthermore essentials including invitations and bunting can be found on the website and downloaded for your convenience.

Having previously raised money for Macmillan Cancer Support, Rebecca is familiar with the process.

When asked about her upcoming event she said: “I don’t have a specific target that I’m aiming for but it would be brilliant to raise as much money as possible for the Christie.