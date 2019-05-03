Wigan support worker celebrates her amazing weight loss

A support worker who relied on convenience food to fit around her busy lifestyle has lost four stone in just over a year.



Emma Crowther, 24, was inspired to lose weight in January last year when she and a former partner pledged to join Slimming World together.

Emma before losing weight

Having moved from her parents' place into her own home, Emma started gaining weight when she ordered takeaways and turned to convenience food after a hard day at work.

By the time she joined the group Emma had reached 13st 10lb.

“Before Slimming World I was eating all sorts of fast food like KFC and McDonalds,” she said. “Part of it was moving into my own place.

“Me and my partner couldn’t be bothered to cook at nights so we used to just get takeaways. It was more out of convenience.

“As a support worker I work shifts so I would be coming in at 10.30pm at night.”

After having a frustrating start to her weight loss journey, Emma started seeing results when she followed the Slimming World plan, which encourages participants to take control of their own cooking.

Emma made small swaps by making the food she would normally buy and swapping full sugar drinks to sugar free versions.

In November, 11 months after joining the group, Emma reached her target weight of 11st.

But she didn’t stop there. Now, 16 months, the popular member has lost around 4st and has dropped three dress sizes.

“I tried meal replacements and other plans and just found they didn’t work for me,” she said.

“I looked online and found my local group and decided to pop along.

“Before my first group meeting I felt so nervous and frightened but Emma, the consultant and the group made me feel so welcome, I realised right then this could help me change my life for the better.”

Instead of reaching for the telephone when she got in from work, Emma began batch cooking on a Sunday so that she would have a healthy meal prepared for when she got in.

Emma Heyes, consultant at Emma’s group, said: “We are a family at Slimming World, we like to cheer each other on through the good times and support when times get tough.”