Wigan sweetmaker creates CBD oil chocolate and confectionery

Wigan sweet expert Andy Baxendale is working with top confectioner Sweetdreams to produce a unique selection of products combining the current appetite for CBD oil with luxury chocolate items.

Known in the industry as The Sweet Consultant, Sandy said the popular, and constantly growing offering, catered for people who loved chocolate but who wanted their treat to have some added potentially positive benefits.

So far his products combining cannabis-derivative CBD oil with milk, white or dark chocolate coating, include: solid dark chocolate balls, malt balls (Malteser-type products), almonds, goji berries, cranberries, honeycomb plus some yoghurt coated fruits.

“The work is continuing on an ongoing basis as the demand is constant for these type of products at the moment” he said.

CBD oil is reputed to have anti-inflammatory, pain-reducing, and calming effects ­- but does not contain Tetra Hydro Cannabinol (THC), which is the part of marijuana that gets you high.

Andy said: “I’m not sure why CBD oil is so popular in chocolate – I think that chocolate is an easy medium for people to eat, especially if they feel that their “naughty” treat has some benefit now in the form of the addition of CBD oil – kind of “naughty but nice”.