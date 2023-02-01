Wigan teacher hopes event will be a real money-spinner for trip to Africa

Kate Penarski, assistant principal at St John’s CE Primary School in Abram, travels to The Gambia with her family every year to work in schools, hospitals, orphanages and other venues, and provide essential supplies.

In April she will be going once again to support pupils and staff at schools and to give items to hospitals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teacher Kate Penarski with children in The Gambia

But first, Miss Penarski is focusing on raising money to buy vital items for people in The Gambia, such as school uniforms, stationery and food.

Tickets are now on sale for a fund-raising evening, which will be held at St Peter’s Pavilion in Hindley from 7.30pm on Friday, March 17.

There will be live music from band Tothers, a sing-along with Blackrod Community Choir, music from DJ Simon, food and a raffle.

Miss Penarski is holding the event with the Friends of The Gambia Association and will work with the charity when she travels to Africa.

She is paying for the trip herself, so all the money raised on the night will go directly to making a difference for people in The Gambia.

She said: “It’s going to be a real education focus to help the schools, but I will also go to hospitals with about one-fifth of the money to give them mosquito nets and blankets and medicines that they need.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Penarski has already been touched by the number of people wanting to contribute to her work and it follows huge support from pupils, parents and colleagues at St John’s Primary last year.

St John’s Church in Abram is donating a lot of sanitary products for people in The Gambia.

She said: “There are so many kind people out there, from my neighbours to people I work with at school, across the trust, people from sports clubs – they have all come to me to offer raffle prizes and vouchers or any help they can give.”

Tickets for the fund-raising night cost £10,which includes food, and are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/gambia

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad