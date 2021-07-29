Wigan teen loses her long locks to help two good causes
A kind-hearted teenager has a new look after having her long hair cut to support two good causes.
Molly Catterall, 14, had 13 inches of her flowing locks snipped off at Leah Marie Hair and Beauty in Hindley.
She went under the scissors so the hair could be used by charity Little Princess Trust to make a wig for a poorly child who has lost their own hair due to illness or medical treatment.
The Hindley High School pupil has also raised more than £580 in sponsorship for the Cavernoma Alliance, which provides support and information for people with the rare brain condition.
Both Molly and her mother Karen Winterflood have cavernomas, which can be fatal, so she was inspired to do something to help.
Made up of abnormal blood vessels in the brain, the cavernomas cause Molly to have seizures and issues with her memory, concentration and co-ordination.
Karen, who lives in Hindley, said: “I’m really proud of her.
“She doesn’t regret doing it at all.
“She is really glad she has done it,”
Molly is still collecting donations for the charity in the hope she can reach her target of £600.
To donate to her appeal for the Cavernoma Alliance, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/cavafamilies
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here