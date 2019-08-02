Wigan teen's tribute to nan who died of sepsis

A Wigan teen is holding an event in memory of her nan who died suddenly from sepsis just months after getting a cut.

Olivia Grundy, 18, is hoping to raise money for the UK Sepsis Trust after her nan, Barbara Winstanley, was struck down by the disease at the age of 72.

The former St John Rigby College student is hoping to raise people’s awareness of the infection, which she had not heard of until after losing her beloved nan.

Barbara, from Norley Hall, first fell ill after getting a cut on her leg back in February 2017.

“It started to get worse and worse,” said Olivia.

“She started to lose her mobility a bit. She already walked with a stick because she had arthritis but then she was left having to use a zimmer frame.

“Shortly after that she couldn’t stand up for a long time and couldn’t get up and down the stairs very easily.

“It got to the point where we had to get her a bed downstairs.”

Just months after she was first injured, at the end of July, Barbara admitted herself to hospital after suffering from hallucinations in the middle of the night.

“She thought she was falling out of bed so she got herself into hospital.

“She went in on the Saturday and had died by the Wednesday.

“We had no idea it was Sepsis, I hadn’t even heard of it before. It was only when she started hallucinating it was obvious that it was more than a little infection.”

Barbara, who lived on her own for many years, was initially given a blood transfusion which seemed to improve her condition, but then she rapidly deterioriated.

“If we had been aware of sepsis we would have been able to find it sooner,” added Olivia.

“Now we want to help raise awareness so that other people know what it is and raise money for the charity to try and stop this from happening.”

Olivia, along with her mum Karen Winstanley and aunty and uncle Donna and Darren Winstanley, are holding a night to try and achieve this goal.

On Friday, two years to the date of Barbara’s death, the family are hosting a live music event at Lamberhead Working Man’s Club.

As well as performances from two singers there will be a raffle, games and a bingo – a nod to Barbara’s pastime as a bingo caller.

Tickets are £4 on the door and the event will start at 7pm.

All proceeds from the evening will go to the UK Sepsis Trust.