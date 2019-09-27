Wigan teenager Elle is made up by her online success

While many teenagers enjoy experimenting with make-up, one schoolgirl’s many looks are finding fans around the world.

Fourteen-year-old Elle Tammadge started posting photographs of her creations on photo sharing website Instagram.

But she also shares instructions so her thousands of followers can find out how to do their make-up in the same way.

Her proud mum Dawn Tammadge, who lives in Goose Green, said: “It started with her buying make-up. The amount of make-up she has is horrendous, she has buckets of it.

“She has fallen into it and found something she is really good at. Everyone keeps saying she will go far.”

Elle’s images have proved to be popular and she has quickly accumulated more than 13,500 followers from all over the globe.

Ms Tammadge said: “I thought it would have just been a fad and a few of her friends would say it was good, but it’s going well. She made the account herself and it’s gone from there.

“She has lots of inspiration. She follows people on YouTube - make-up therapists - and is creating her own styles.”

Hawkley Hall High School pupil Elle takes pictures as she applies make-up to her eyes and posts them on Instagram, along with instructions for her followers so they can achieve the same look.

The majority of the pictures simply show her eye at different stages in the make-up process.

She has taught herself how to apply the make-up, with her mother describing the looks as “amazing”.

Elle’s account has proved to be popular with fans and she is swiftly approaching 14,000 followers.

But has also caught the attention of make-up brands and a teen news website based in the USA, which featured Elle in an article.

Ms Tammadge said: “She does lots of different looks. Every night she is posting a picture on her account and her followers are going up and up.

“She has had lots of make-up companies emailing her to send free samples. She gets to review the make-up.”

Due to her daughter’s age, Ms Tammadge is careful to check what Elle posts on social media and the comments left by her followers.

The pictures receive many “likes” and comments, with many make-up fans being surprised that she is just 14.

Elle really likes posting her pictures and hopes the Instagram account could be just the start of successful career as a make-up artist.

Ms Tammadge said: “I think in time she wants to leave school and go into the beauty side to do make-up.”

Elle’s pictures can be found on Instagram under the account makeup.by_elle.