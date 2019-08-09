Wigan teenager organises fun day as he launches mission to help others

A teenager battling mental health issues hopes to make a difference by raising money for charity.

Jordan Aspey, 17, is holding a fun day in aid of charity Papyrus, which works to prevent suicides among young people.

Other news: Wigan motorists prepare for another two weeks of disruption as roadworks are set to resume



His mother Liann Wilson, from Pemberton, said he has struggled with his mental health since the final year of high school, something she recognised after having her own issues.

Jordan was hospitalised after attempting to take his own life last month, but he wanted to do something to put money back into services and help others.

One of the reasons for this was because he had to stay in a hospital in Bury, as it was the closest unit available for children, but it was difficult for his mother to visit as she does not drive.

Liann said: “He said he wanted to do something. He started talking about starting a charity eventually and I had no idea how to do it, so I started looking things up.

“I said why don’t we set small goals rather than jumping into the deep end and raise money for a charity that’s already there for now. He came up with Papyrus.”

As Jordan has been in hospital, Liann stepped in to make his dream because a reality.

She said: “I wanted to make his vision come to life and show him what’s possible.

“I want to give him a purpose and show him what can be done.”

She has been using Jordan’s ideas to organise a fund-raising event and has managed to pull it all together in a short amount of time, with many people offering their services for free.

She said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed with the support. People have been very, very helpful. It’s not even been two weeks since we tried to get it together.”

The fund-raiser will be held at Crooke Hall Inn, in Crooke Village, from 1pm on Saturday, August 17.

Jordan was keen for it to be held during the summer holidays so young people could attend.

The event will be open to the whole family and include a host of attractions, such as a barbecue, entertainment, DJ, face painting, activities, games and raffles.

It is being held in honour of everyone who has struggled with mental health issues and people are being encouraged to wear green.

Liann and Jordan hope the event will be well-attended and believe the charity will be close to many people’s hearts, due to the number of young people taking their own lives.

They do not have a target, but hope to raise as much money as possible.

Liann, who has two other sons and two stepdaughters, said: “He just said he wants to do something good and give something back.”

While Liann, 38, has been busy organising the event, it has provided a real boost for Jordan too.

She said: “I’m proud of him and the progress it’s given him and the focus for his future, because he realises he can have one. He’s a little inspiration.”

Admission to the event costs £6, which includes an item from the barbecue and ticket for a raffle, and is free for under 16s.

To find out more, search for the Your Story Isn’t Over event on Facebook.