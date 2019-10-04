Wigan teenager's courage in cancer battle

An “exceptional” teenage rugby player who is fighting a brain tumour is “doing great” despite losing the sight in one eye.

Josh Mawdsley, 13, is in the middle of intensive chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer in August.

Although the Hawkley Hall High student is travelling back and forth to Manchester for the treatment, he is still attending school as often as possible.

St Judes Amateur Rugby League Club, where Josh played in the under 13s team, has been supporting the youngster and his family by running an online fund-raising page so that they can cover the costs of travelling to and from the hospital and pay bills while his mum Liz puts her job on the back-burner.

Ruth Fouracre, club secretary and a family friend, also helped to organise a fund-raising evening this weekend to boost the total donations to more than £10,000.

Speaking to the Wigan Observer she said: “Josh is doing great.

“The family are all being really positive. Their attitude is amazing.

“He is up and about, staying active, getting out and supporting his team.

“The family are trying their best to crack on and they are doing a lot better than a lot of people would do.

“They are doing really well, being really positive.”

Josh was diagnosed on August 21 after losing some of the sight in his right eye.

The teen, who has been described by his coach as “hugely talented” on the field, was referred to the oncology unit in Manchester who found that a brain tumour was blocking his optic nerve.

Following the news the Wigan rugby community has rallied round Josh, showing support emotionally and financially.

The club has said that the likelihood of him ever playing rugby again is “extremely slim” but that only time will tell after he is cancer-free.

In the online fund-raiser, which has generated almost £6,000 alone, the club wrote: “It’s about the worst news on every front for this brave young man but in times of desperation we must maintain hope and belief that all will come good again.”

As well as launching the JustGiving page, Ruth and club junior chairman John Davenport, organised an evening of entertainment to boost funds for the family.

On Saturday, more than 150 people gathered at the club to show their support for the family, raising another £2,300 in the process.

The event, which was attended by Josh and his family, included live performances from local singers and a DJ.

“It was an amazing night full of celebration with some of Josh’s team mates ‘braving the shave’ in support of Josh,” said Ruth.

“Josh is now losing his hair at quite a rapid rate.

“Ex Judes player now pro Pat Moran, came with head of academy, Peter Farrell, to present him with signed goods.

“The Little Kitchen provided us with a massive discount on hotpot and Stonebakers Pizzas provided us with 40 odd pizzas for free too.

“Party Maskots in Pemberton gave us balloons for free.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/r-fouracre