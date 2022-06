Its title is Blood Harmony.

So – what’s it all about?

Well this is a new offering which promises to put a number of emotions very much in the spotlight: love, loss and legacy and features the music of the popular folk trio, the Staves.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cast of Blood Harmony

Audiences see the fractured lives of three sisters who come together after learning of a tragedy that has befallen their mother.

This is a deep drama – and the action revolves around just what can be done to recreate family once again.