Age UK Wigan borough, located on Hallgate, has been working in partnership with Innocent Smoothies through the Big Knit Campaign, to help tackle loneliness and boost the wellbeing of older people in locally.

Volunteers like the group Daisy Chain Stitches have been busy helping by making little knitted little hats to put on top of Innocent Smoothie bottles and have made about 600 so far.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Beardsmore from Age UK Wigan Borough, right, with Kath Lewin, left, from Daisy Chain Stitches, the group meet every Tuesday afternoon at Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock, have been busy making little knitted hats to go on Innocent Smoothie bottles in partnership and raising funds for Age UK, the group have made about 600 so far.

Each miniature bobby hat raises 25p per bottle, when sold, for the charity.

Age UK Wigan borough is an independent charity working in the local area to offer support and services to older people.

A spokesperson for Age UK said: “It has been a successful campaign and we want to thank the volunteers as well as raise awareness of it.”

Members of the Daisy Chain group meet every Tuesday afternoon at Clifton Street Community Centre in Poolstock.

Members of the Daisy Chain Stitches, who meet every Tuesday afternoon at Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock, have been busy making little knitted hats to go on Innocent Smoothie bottles in partnership and raising funds for Age UK, the group have made about 600 so far.

Kim Beardsmore from Age UK Wigan Borough, centre with members of the Daisy Chain Stitches, Kathleen Smith, left, and Margaret Sharrock, right, the group meet every Tuesday afternoon at Clifton Street Community Centre, Poolstock, have been busy making little knitted hats to go on Innocent Smoothie bottles in partnership and raising funds for Age UK, the group have made about 600 so far.