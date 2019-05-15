Wigan to host event for budding writers

A rare literary event for budding authors is to be held in Wigan.

The Other, hosted by Shevington Library tomorrow at 7pm, gives writers the chance to read other each other’s work aloud.

Organiser Eli Regan says it is for writers who want to explore their work in a different way.

She hopes to bring a different spin to creative writing groups, has been running such events in Manchester with Wigan poet Mike Conley for three years but has decided to take them on tour.

“The premise is that writers are paired and read each other’s work aloud often creating a distinct and engaging dynamic,” she said.

“The night is one of exchanges, friendship and inclusion.”

Anyone interested in attending should contact Eli on theothermanchester@gmail.com.