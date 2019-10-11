Wigan to host world's leading Michael Jackson tribute act

A performer considered to be the world’s number one Michael Jackson tribute artist is heading to Wigan.

Navi Charles, known just as Navi, who was hired by the King of Pop as his official body double, is widely regarded as the most successful tribute to the star.

Navi with the King of Pop himself

Jackson booked Navi to perform at two of his lavish birthday parties in New York and Los Angeles and went on to give him a standing ovation, which was captured on film by a news crew.

Navi said: “To meet Michael was one thing, but to perform in front of the greatest entertainer of all time and to perform his songs was no easy feat and extremely nerve-wracking.”

The next morning, he unexpectedly received an invitation to visit Jackson at his home Neverland.

He spent the day there visiting the cinema and zoo, trying out a few of the theme park rides and enjoying a barbecue.

“My memories from that day will always be some of my most precious,” said Navi.

Since the star’s death, Navi has continued to work alongside the MJJ estate and has performed his tribute worldwide in 59 countries.

He said: “The show is bigger and better than ever before with a few surprises. We know the fans will have a great time celebrating Michael’s music with us.”

With a live band and dancers, the production features all of Jackson’s mega-hits in a fast-paced, two-hour show that sees the audience dancing in the aisles and singing along to the likes of Thriller, Billie Jean and Smooth Criminal.

Navi will perform in King Of Pop – The Legend Continues on Saturday, November 30 at The Edge in Wigan.

Tickets are available online at kingofpoptour.com and theedgeconferencing.com, or by calling the venue box office on 03333 202 898.