Wigan Today reporter and football fan's dismay after Liverpool parade horror
The last time we won the Premier League was in Covid and the fans who had waited all that time since the previous championship win in 1990 were deprived of partying with the squad like we wanted.
Fast forward five years and the time came again to win the league and this time we could finally take part in massive celebrations.
I travelled down to the city with my dad, sister, nephew and a family friend and we settled for a spot away from the Strand because we felt it would be too crowded.
We found a great vantage point on a grass verge and set up for the next few hours.
As soon as we got there it was a party atmosphere, people blowing vuvuzelas, cars driving past honking their horns.
The rain didn’t dampen spirits and, as the bus arrived the skies were filled with red smoke and everyone was cheering on the champions.
It may have only been 90 seconds after hours of waiting but it was worth it.
It wasn’t until we got home that we heard with horror about what happened just an hour later.
When you see things like this happen, you desperately want to believe it’s not true.
I then seen the awful video footage and couldn’t believe how one person could ruin such an amazing day.
Around 50 people were hurt including children, with one adult and one child, seriously injured and my thoughts and prayers are with those who have been affected.
One heartwarming factor for me in the aftermath of the collision was how the city came together to help those in need.
People were left stranded due to lack of trains, some had no signal so couldn’t contact a taxi or family members to let them know they were safe.
In the hours that followed people were offering lifts home, spare hotel rooms, opening up their own home to give people shelter, offering money to help people as well as helping to find those who had been unaccounted for.
Liverpool’s slogan is You’ll Never Walk Alone and it has never felt more appropriate.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.