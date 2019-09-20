Wigan toddler set to become next Tiger Woods with jaw-dropping golf skills

A Wigan toddler is a fair way to becoming the next Tiger Woods after showing some serious skills on the golf course.



Young George Hughes, who turned three just last week, has impressed people with both his drive and his short game.

The talented Whelley tot, son of the late Dave Hughes - who died following a heart transplant last May - has been playing since he was old enough to walk.

He has already been in the media for his role in campaigning for organ donation alongside his mum, Louise Hughes.

George's uncle Danny Sedgwick and granddad Tony Sedgwick have nurtured his talent, buying him clubs and teaching him how to swing.

The pair have even taken the young prodigy to Wigan Golf Club where they are both members.

George has impressed golfers with his swing

"He's at the club all the time," said Tony. "They are trying to get more youngsters into golf.

"He spends two to three hours just hitting golf balls constantly. He just loves it.

"We go to the clubhouse and he has some chocolate. I go on my laptop and he just plays golf.

"Last night we were there for 90 minutes and he moaned when we had to go because his tea was ready.

"Everyone is absolutely amazed by him. I sent his video to a golfer who said his swing is amazing and he can't believe how he holds the club and brings it down like that."

Tony, who is trying to promote junior golf, says that although George is still too young for lessons, he always listens and takes advice on board.

He added: "I have to credit Louise for the way she has brought him up and his uncle Dan for teaching him."

Danny said: "He says he's going to buy his mum a big house one day. All I'm getting apparently is some golf balls."