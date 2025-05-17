A Wigan family has teamed up with a national charity to help raise awareness of a rare genetic disease which affects both a mum and her son.

Toby Cartwright was diagnosed with Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy (CDM) type one three weeks after he was born while he was still in the neonatal unit.

A few months later Toby's mum, Becky Cartwright, was diagnosed with the same condition.

Myotonic Dystrophy is a genetic condition that effects the central nervous system and can have a range of symptoms which change and develop over the years.

Toby Cartwright. Zoey Morgan - Morgan Photography Northwest

Becky and her husband Brad began a fund-raising campaign last year to raise money for Cure DM UK who they were put in touch with following Toby’s diagnosis.

The first event was Brad dyeing his hair green to mark international DM day.

In April, the Cartwright’s became the first family to join the CureDM Together Campaign as Together for Toby - Team Toby.

The Together Campaign is a way for families to fundraise their way with a real push and drive due to their personal experiences, sharing their journey all while fundraising and sharing awareness for Cure Myotonic Dystrophy UK Charity.

Becky and Brad Cartwright with son Toby at the CureDM Christmas Fun Day

The charity is restricted to specifically support Myotonic Dystrophy, so you know exactly where your funds are being used.

Becky said: “Around Toby's first birthday we knew we wanted to begin fundraising for CureDM a charity that had given us so much support and guidance during the most difficult time in our life.

"As a family, we were lucky enough to go on our first CureDM Christmas Fun Day at The Polar Express in December which he loved!

"It is amazing events like this that are planned and provided by CureDM completely free for individuals and their families that have DM, over 60 individuals joined us on The Polar Express this year.

The family are the first family to join the CureDM Together Campaign as Together for Toby - Team Toby

"It is things like as to why we are working so hard with our fundraising efforts alongside our passion for raising awareness, support and research.

"After talking with Emma at the charity about what we could do, they launched the Together Campaigns, and we were so excited to be the first family to be a part of it.

" Launching Together for Toby and becoming Team Toby gave us as a family a sense of identity within our fundraising and made it a lot more personal for our family and friends.

"We also are able to take the lead in where and how we fundraise and share our experiences and our journey of living with DM all while getting support and guidance from the Charity.

Brad Cartwright died his hair green to raise awareness and funds for Congenital Myotonic Dystrophy

"We love becoming a part of the campaign and can't wait to see where it takes us in the future.

"Toby has gone from strength to strength.

"He is working so hard on his physio every day and is now beginning to stand and beginning the road to walking.

"Toby is now 20 months old and is able to sit, communicate through BSL and some verbal communication, he loves listening to animal sounds and going swimming with his family.

"He still has a large team of professionals around him and is showing determination and strength in everything he achieves or puts his mind to.”

To help with the launch of Team Toby the family has decided to host a Team Toby Fundraising day.

The event will be hosted at Thirsty&Co in Appley Bridge on Saturday July 12 from 4pm to 8pm.

The day shall include a raffle, a quiz, a silent auction, a buffet, a live singer and some delicious Team Toby cakes.

The family also have a number of fund-raising events planned to help them reach their £5,000 target.

"We have had a fantastic response from our family and friends and our local community with lots of amazing donations to our raffle including signed sporting memorabilia, travel vouchers and beauty treatments all being kindly donated.

"We will also be bucket collecting at the Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors game in August and Toby will be presenting the match ball live on Sky Sports which is a huge honour for us as a family.

"Some of our other fundraising challenges in 2025 include having a team of runners in the Wigan 10k and Brad, along with nine of our family and friends are running the Great North Run in Newcastle in September.

"Toby's amazing support system including his family and friends are all brilliant and are keen to fundraise and raise awareness wherever and whenever they can including a sponsored skydive and local running events.

“As a family, we are forever blown away and truly grateful for all the support from everyone in our local community and people's generosity and kindness never fails to amaze us.

"Everything we do is to raise awareness of this heart-breaking, incurable and life-limiting condition that Toby lives with every day with a smile on his face and a cheeky look in his eye.

"So far as Team Toby we have raised an amazing £2,205 of our £5,000 target, we’re hoping to reach this by International Myotonic Dystrophy Awareness Day on September 15, the day we started our fundraising the year before.

Emma-Jayne Ashley, Founding Trustee of Cure Myotonic Dystrophy UK Charity, and mum to Dregan who lives with CDM said: “We are excited to be working with Becky and family, and delighted that they are the first family to join our newly launched ‘Together’ campaign.

"All our charity trustees live with Myotonic Dystrophy themselves or within their family, and we know how important it is to raise awareness of the condition while representing our loved ones.

"CureDM ‘Together’ campaigns are a way for families to raise funds with Charity support, with all funds restricted to specifically support Myotonic Dystrophy.

"100 per cent of Team Toby donations are ringfenced for the Charity Aims of Research, Support, and Awareness.

"We are really looking forward to seeing what Together for Toby has planned”

Team Toby are still taking donations for our raffle so if anyone would like to make a donation they can reach out on the official Together for Toby Facebook group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/together.for.toby