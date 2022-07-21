Wigan town centre cafe which offers help to those in need celebrates its new name as The Sanctuary

Following success in bringing the community together and providing a safe haven for people to discuss their problems, the venue at the Queen’s Hall on Market Street hosted visitors as it became officially known as The Sanctuary from now on.

Regular customers attended the event at which local councillor Chris Ready spoke about the project before helping the hall manager, Janet Williams to cut a symbolic ribbon.

WIGAN - 11-07-22 The opening of The Sanctuary Cafe at Queen's Hall, Market Street, Wigan. Councillor Chris Ready joins volunteers at The Sanctuary Cafe.

Local police also joined in on the celebration and have decided to make appearances at The Sanctuary each week to provide advice and support for anyone who needs it.

Entertainment was provided by the Rock choir who will be letting one of the rooms from September with plenty more still available for groups to use.

Furthermore three visitors showed interest in volunteering for the cafe, giving a boost to the amount of people available to help out during the week.

WIGAN - 11-07-22 Rock Choir entertain guests at the opening of The Sanctuary Cafe at Queen's Hall, Market Street, Wigan.

WIGAN - 11-07-22 Janet Williams hall maager, speaks at the opening of The Sanctuary Cafe at Queen's Hall, Market Street, Wigan.