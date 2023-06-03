News you can trust since 1853
Wigan township war memorial fully reapired after being damaged last year

A war memorial that was damaged last autumn has now been fully restored and put back in its original position.
By Matt Pennington
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read

The cenotaph, located near The Globe pub on Standish High Street was damaged by a car in a collision on October 30 2022.

The impact caused the stone monument to be moved off the centre of its plinth, and temporary fencing was installed as the local authority sought construction advice.

The war memorial in Standish has been repaired after being damaged in October last year.
In a social media post, Coun Ray Whittingham said: “It has been nearly 12 months that Standish has been without a complete War Memorial in the Victoria Garden Cenotaph.

"The main structure was manoeuvred back into the original position and the urn repositioned on top of the column.”

The wall at the front of the gates has been rebuilt into the original stone and the other day Up Holland Blacksmith Jake Schorah and his wife Jill replaced the Wreath Railings around the base steps.

The damaged section of the perimeter railings has also been replaced and the memorial now looks like it had never been damaged.

Last year’s Remembrance Day’s commemorations in Standish had to be modified because of the damage.

