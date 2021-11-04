Wigan train enthusiast captures steam special on camera after near miss

Jubilee class loco No 45562 Sierra Leone passes through Wigan

Chris Winstanley had his camera poised, ready to take an action shot, when it was nearly ruined.

The steam train he was waiting for was nearly completely masked by a regular Avanti service which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fortunately he was able to get his picture of the Jubilee class loco No 45562 Sierra Leone.

The train was en-route to Derbyshire, when it passed through Wigan North Western.