Wigan train enthusiast captures steam special on camera after near miss
A Wigan train enthusiast had a near miss while waiting to spot a steam special.
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 11:44 am
Chris Winstanley had his camera poised, ready to take an action shot, when it was nearly ruined.
The steam train he was waiting for was nearly completely masked by a regular Avanti service which was travelling in the opposite direction.
Fortunately he was able to get his picture of the Jubilee class loco No 45562 Sierra Leone.
The train was en-route to Derbyshire, when it passed through Wigan North Western.
