Wigan ukulele enthusiasts raise huge amount for children's hospice

Wigan Ukulele Club did strumthing special by donating £1,130 to Derian House Children’s Hospice.

The musicians raise money for a variety of charities and other good causes throughout the year through concerts and other activities.

The club plays at more than 50 public events each year from large events such as the Southport Flower Show, and the Heskin, Scorton and Lytham Hall steam rallies, and the Standish Christmas Market, to smaller church fund-raisers and private functions.