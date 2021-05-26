Wigan vaccine centre offering walk-in jabs today
A Wigan pharmacy is providing Covid-19 vaccines this afternoon without the need for an appointment.
Due to more AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccines being delivered today (Wednesday May 26), the Hollowood Vaccination Centre in Wigan Town centre will be offering a walk in clinic between 1pm and 7.30pm.
Please head down today if:
- You are aged 40+ and haven’t yet had your first COVID-19 vaccine.
OR
- You have already had your first dose (AstraZeneca-Oxford) and it’s been eight weeks since you had it.
There is no need to book, and eligible residents can simply turn up. Jabs will be offered on a first come, first served basis..
Address: 13 Mesnes Street, Wigan, WN1 1QP.
