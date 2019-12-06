Wigan venue The Edge drawing visitors to events and concerts two years after opening

It may have opened its doors two years ago, but word is still spreading about Wigan venue The Edge.

The purpose-built centre was created in the Wigan Pier Quarter by members of Today’s Community Church, who wanted to update their place of worship while also providing new facilities for the town.

The first two years have been busy, with all kinds of things taking place there, from shows by comedian Jasper Carrott and Michael Jackson tribute Navi to Wigan Council’s The Deal conference and a large synod event by the Catholic archdiocese of Liverpool.

While hundreds of people attend each of the events, the 1,000-seat capacity venue has not yet regularly been a sell-out.

Fortunately, it was designed to be flexible and seating is not fixed, so it can be arranged to suit the number of people attending.

But the team behind The Edge hope it will continue to grow as more people hear about the hub.

Business manager Annette Burton said: “We have not had a single show that has had any negative feedback from people who have come. Every show that has been on, we have had great feedback from the audience and the promoters want to rebook as well, which is really good.

“I think it’s primarily that we need to be better at making sure people know what’s going on here so we increase our use of the right channels, find out what’s the best way of getting the word out to people and get better at that.”

Nevertheless, The Edge, which is located on Southgate, has had a strong start in its first two years.

Annette said: “We have had a steady increase, both in terms of interest in the site in terms of bookings and in the variety of clients using us, which is really encouraging to see.

“Certainly over the past few months we have seen a real increase in interest, particularly in the main auditorium space.”

The Edge has hosted concerts one a month on average, which Annette believes is the right frequency, and they are usually family-friendly shows.

Many other events take place there and the festive season has already been busy with events such as Christmas markets and a charity concert named Christmas Sparkle.

It is not just the venue that is attracting visitors - there are regular customers at the adjoining Postcode coffee shop and the church has hundreds of people at its service each Sunday.

Last month, 500 people attended a three-day conference for church leaders at The Edge, with guests travelling from 15 countries.

Annette said: “Lots of people stayed at hotels in Wigan, ate out in Wigan and it brought business to Wigan.”

She believes firms in the town can support each other and is looking forward to the transformation of Wigan Pier, where work has started to turn vacant buildings into a development with a wedding venue, gin distillery, micro-brewery, food hall and waterside town houses.

Annette said: “I’m really excited about the prospects, particularly with the development of Wigan Pier, for really transforming this area and us being a part of that.

“I really hope that what we offer is complementary to the other offerings within the town.

“I know we have the DW, and the Old Courts, but I think we each offer something a bit different, so I like to think that we can complement each other.”

Two years since opening the doors, the team is continuing to look at how The Edge can grow.

Annette said: “We are always looking to do more. How can we be better both in terms of the venue space and the business side? How can we both improve what we are offering but also get the word out there more so people are aware of the space?

"Every penny of profit that we make is invested back into the church activities and ultimately the community.”

She wants to see the building used even more, particularly by large companies in the North West looking for conference space.

She continued: “For the concerts, we want to continue to have that steady flow of concerts but we would love to see more people enjoying those events.”

She has big hopes for The Edge over the coming years.

Annette said: “I think I would like to see us known throughout both Wigan and Greater Manchester as a great place to go out, whether that’s to go to a concert or a corporate event or a training event. I want it to have a really great reputation and to be a place that people love to come.”

But it is not just at the site itself where the organisation can have an impact.

The Edge was set up by members of the church, who secured the funding needed to transform the land and now hope to make a difference across Wigan.

Ben Tarbuck, campus leader, said: “From a church perspective we really want to bless the town. We really want to help transform the town in a really positive way - our engagement with charities, local businesses, how we support financially and with manpower - we really want to increase that more and more.

“We want to work in every area of the borough and we want to be able to reach that awareness to people.”

To find out more about The Edge and the events taking place, go to www.theedgewigan.com or visit the centre on Southgate.