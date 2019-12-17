Wigan vet offers high-tech laser therapy for pets

A vet is offering the latest in laser therapy for pets to help improve treatment of injuries.

Gilmore Veterinary Surgery, in Standish, will offer the high-tech but low level treatment to animals who have back pain, sprains, arthritis and wounds,

They will do this using a “global-leader” K-Laser machine, which will be housed at the practice, after the vets joined forces with LaserPet, a company who offer low level laser therapy.

The laser can also help pets recover quicker after surgery which encourages more rapid healing.

Experts say that pets also normally find the procedure quite relaxing which means there is no need for any extra sedation while the treatment time takes around 15 minutes to complete.

Registered veterinary nurse Lauren Keenan, LaserPet founder and therapist, said: “I have always had a passion for helping animals live happier, healthier lives.

“It’s what made me decide to become a veterinary nurse.

“I spent some time working as a nurse in the US where this type of treatment is used by a large proportion of practices to improve their patients’ health and well-being.

“I saw first-hand how it can really help.”

The therapy is also a non-invasive, pain-free treatment that stimulates the body’s own haling mechanism to help reduce pain and inflammation.

It also helps accelerate and improve the quality of healing.

Ms Keenan added: “My interest was piqued and I decided to become a K-Laser certified operator.

“I am very excited to be able to bring this treatment to more of the North West’s beloved pets.”