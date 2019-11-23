Wigan veteran's name will live on to aid others

The family of a late Wigan veteran have sealed his legacy by making a generous donation to aid the borough’s veterans.

Family and friends of Stephen Bullough gathered at the Wigan Armed Forces HQ to present a cheque in his honour to help other ex-servicemen and women.

The family of Stephen Bullough present a cheque to the Wigan Armed Forces HQ at Molyneux House

Stephen, who died earlier this year, served in the Grenadier Guards. His duties including guarding Buckingham Palace as well as operational tours of Northern Ireland during the Troubles.

He was also a keen sportsman, playing rugby for Crown Springs, Wigan St Patricks and Ince Rose Bridge. He had lived in several areas of the borough, most recently in Pemberton before his death.

Captain Jimmy Aspinall, head of Wigan’s Army Reserve Centre, was one of Stephen’s closest friends. He, alongside Stephen’s family, visited the armed forces hub at Molyneux House to hand over a cheque to John Harker, Wigan Council’s strategic manager for the armed forces.

“Stephen was a big supporter of military charities. It was only a few months ago that we both sponsored a table at a boxing match organised by John Harker, because he wanted to contribute to the veterans’ hub”, he said.

“John had arranged a big boxing night at The Edge. While we were there, Stephen told John we’d like to help them out in the future. Unfortunately he passed away before he could.

“Rather than accepting flowers at his funeral, Stephen’s family decided that any donations they received at the wake would be presented to the veterans’ hub. I thought that was a great gesture. It’s a great way of supporting his wish. And we thought it might convince people in the wider community, who were perhaps contemplating doing something for charity, to consider doing something for the veterans hub.”

Captain Aspinall added: “I’d known Stephen for a long time. He was one of my best friends. We did everything together.

“He’d been in the military like me, so we talked on the save wavelengths, basically. He had a lot of banter, like any squaddie does.

“I was devastated to lose someone who was my best friend, essentially. I haven’t been the same since his death, in a sense.”

He added: “He was a very well liked, and well respected man. He has a massive heart, he was loved by everyone who knew him. He was a gentle giant, a big lad but didn’t look it. He was a fit man who ran two London marathons for charity. So charity was very central to his heart. He is sorely missed by everyone who knew him because he was such a highly regarded person.”

Coun Clive Morgan, lead member for the armed forces at Wigan Council, also attended the presentation. He said: “The Armed Forces HQ offers invaluable support to veterans, serving personnel and the wider armed forces community across the whole of Wigan borough.

“The donation the HQ has received in Stephen Bullough’s name will go a long way in helping other people access the specific, tailored advice and guidance they need to integrate and thrive in civilian life.

“On behalf of the council, I would like to extend my condolences to Stephen’s family. Their commitment to helping other members of the community in this way is admirable.”