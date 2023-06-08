News you can trust since 1853
Wigan volunteer scoops top award for his work at Britain's oldest Irish club

A dedicated volunteer has been recognised for his efforts at the oldest Irish club in the British Isles – which is based in Wigan.
By Sean DeaneContributor
Published 8th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Michael McNamara, a committee member at the Brian Boru Irish Club in Ashton, was honoured with the Outstanding Individual Volunteer Award from the Irish In Britain group, which was presented by the Irish ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser.

Originally from Limerick, he was among numerous dedicated volunteers supporting Irish organisations across the country who were recognised at the annual Volunteer Awards.

The Brian Boru Irish Club was established in 1889 and supports many diverse organisations within its club, including junior music classes, Irish dancing classes, a senior citizens Friday lunch and social group to name just a few, as well as numerous charity events throughout the years, most recently raising nearly £2,000 for a life-saving community defibrillator.

Michael McNamara alongside former president and IIB trustee Eamonn Delaney, celebrating his awardMichael McNamara alongside former president and IIB trustee Eamonn Delaney, celebrating his award
Michael McNamara alongside former president and IIB trustee Eamonn Delaney, celebrating his award
Mr McNamara has been hugely instrumental to all of these activities, as well as being one of the main organisers of the annual St Patrick’s parade and mass, which has been held since the mid-1980s.

Irish In Britain, which represents Irish clubs, centres and individuals across Britain, described Mr McNamara as being “central to promoting the club’s diversity, success and longevity, and as a committed and passionate volunteer of integrity, supporting the Irish and wider community”.

Mr Fraser said: “Thank you all you all so much for what you do, congratulations to everybody – the award winners, but congratulations and thanks to every single person all over this country who does so much as volunteers and as community organisations to help everybody.”

