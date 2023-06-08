Wigan volunteer scoops top award for his work at Britain's oldest Irish club

Michael McNamara, a committee member at the Brian Boru Irish Club in Ashton, was honoured with the Outstanding Individual Volunteer Award from the Irish In Britain group, which was presented by the Irish ambassador to Britain Martin Fraser.

Originally from Limerick, he was among numerous dedicated volunteers supporting Irish organisations across the country who were recognised at the annual Volunteer Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Brian Boru Irish Club was established in 1889 and supports many diverse organisations within its club, including junior music classes, Irish dancing classes, a senior citizens Friday lunch and social group to name just a few, as well as numerous charity events throughout the years, most recently raising nearly £2,000 for a life-saving community defibrillator.

Michael McNamara alongside former president and IIB trustee Eamonn Delaney, celebrating his award

Mr McNamara has been hugely instrumental to all of these activities, as well as being one of the main organisers of the annual St Patrick’s parade and mass, which has been held since the mid-1980s.

Irish In Britain, which represents Irish clubs, centres and individuals across Britain, described Mr McNamara as being “central to promoting the club’s diversity, success and longevity, and as a committed and passionate volunteer of integrity, supporting the Irish and wider community”.