Wigan volunteers host tea party at hospital for charity member

Charity volunteers were determined to make sure a hospital stay did not stop one of its members spending time with her friends.

The Wigan branch of Re-Engage, which was formerly known as Contact The Elderly, holds tea parties each month for elderly people in a bid to tackle loneliness.

They are usually held in a volunteer’s home, with other helpers driving the guests to the party.

But this month the group decided to change the venue and take the party to Shevington ward at Wigan Infirmary.

The move was done in honour of Lucy Hill, who regularly attends the events but is currently a patient at the hospital.

Fiona Robinson, a volunteer driver, said: “We decided to bring the tea party to her. She is a really funny, tongue-in-cheek-type of character who is socially isolated.

“She has not had many visitors while in hospital. We have been going to visit her when we can, but one of the volunteers suggested that we liaise with the nurses and bring the party to her.”

Sunday’s event was attended by Lucy and two other elderly guests, as well as the team of volunteers.

They enjoyed drinks and a buffet, chatted and played bingo.

Fiona said Lucy, who lives in Skelmersdale, “loved” the special tea party held in her honour.

She added: “I would like to thank the nurses on Shevington ward for allowing us to make Lucy’s day.”

To volunteer with Re-Engage or attend the parties, go to www.reengage.org.uk.