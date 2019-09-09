Wigan volunteers needed to help with Tour of Britain giant piece of art

A giant piece of art will be created at Haigh this week to coincide with the arrival in the borough of Britain’s biggest professional cycling race - The Tour of Britain.

Community groups and individuals are invited to get involved in a Landscape Art project at Haigh that will reveal a 24 metre by 24 metre abstract installation taking inspiration from the cycling event.

Professional artist Dani Gaines, who created the design, will lead the group of schoolchildren and volunteers in completing the piece. Dani specialises in engaging members of the public in creative activities and she's passionate about increasing people's well-being through their own creative expression.

Participants will be needed on Tuesday 10th September from 12.30 – 3.00pm (approx) to help prepare the design by cutting out materials, applying tape and using mallets to secure the piece in place.

The community project has been arranged with Wigan Council as part of The Fire Within Cultural Manifesto work to engage residents in arts and cultural activity. Year 1 of the Manifesto focuses on Wigan’s Future Artists and engaging with young people from the borough.

The 165km OVO Energy Tour of Britain will arrive in the borough on Saturday and will travel through Haigh, Aspull, Hindley, Hindley Green, Leigh, Atherton and Tyldesley before finishing in Manchester city centre on Deansgate.

The race will pass through Wigan Borough from 2pm – 2:30pm.

Volunteers that would like to help with the Community Landscape Arts project should meet at Haigh Visitor Centre from 12.30pm tomorrow (Tuesday), September 10.