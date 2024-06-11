Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Wigan war hero needed hospital treatment just hours after returning from the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in Normandy

James ‘Jim’ Belcher went back to the Normandy beaches for the first time since being part of the first wave of troops to take part in Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944.

During an action-packed 24-hour trip, Jim attended events at Bayeux Cathedral and at the British Normandy Memorial, overlooking Gold Beach, where he met visiting dignitaries including the King.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Along with four other veterans from the Lancashire area, Jim – who will be 99 next month – was then flown back on an aircraft which had been specially provided by BAE Systems Warton Aerodrome.

James 'Jim' Belcher at the event to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings

However on returning to the centre where he was being cared for, staff became concerned about Jim’s condition and he was admitted to Salford General Hospital suffering from dehydration and tiredness.

This meant he was unable to attend local D-Day events taking place over the weekend, including a service at Blackburn Cathedral.

Retired Royal Navy commander Charlie Neve, who accompanied the veterans to Normandy, said: “It was a big event and Jim really wanted to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He still lives on his own in Goose Green in his own council house in and is fiercely independent. He is currently in the emergency admissions unit and hopefully will get discharged soon.”

Jim Belcher meets HM King Charles at the British Normandy Memorial overlooking Gold Beach, Ver-sur-Mer

Mr Neve said Jim, who uses a wheelchair, was accompanied on the journey to the D-Day commemorations by himself and a nurse from Broughton House, a veterans’ home in Salford where Jim had previously been treated.

He said the expedition to Normandy had been a great success, with Jim rubbing shoulders with royalty and visiting dignitaries.

Mr Neve said: “At the event at the British Normandy Memorial, the King turned to Jim and asked him what his thoughts were as he looked out over Gold beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Jim replied, ‘it looks a lot bloody calmer than it was on the day I went in.’”

He said that Jim had feared he might not make it for the commemorations because he was suffering from gout in his right knee, but Mr Neve told him “you’ll make it even if I have to carry you.”

He added: “It meant the world to him.”