Wigan war veteran fearing for health after rubbish is abandoned next to his home
A 97-year-old war veteran fears for his health after his next door neighbours abandoned their home with piles of rubbish left behind.
Thomas Winstanley says the problems at the Lower Ince council property have been going on for more than eight years, but things escalated further back in March, when the tenants left.
He says rats have been a problem as well as the eyesore view. Despite complaining to the council and local MPs on multiple occasions, the Normandy veteran says nothing has been done.
Mr Winstanley said: “I’m an old soldier, I don’t know why I have to keep putting up with this, all I have got is excuses. The house is in a hell of a state, there is rubbish from the front gate all around it.
“I have been on to everyone I can think of. They say they’ll do this, they’ll do that, but they do nothing.”
He says the tenant has continued coming and going to the Chatsworth Avenue property, with two caravans now appearing.
The father of two who lives alone added: “I have all sorts of problems but nobody cares. All I want is someone to come and look at it.
“I’ve tried everything, I don’t know how the council has allowed the house to get in this state.”
Wigan Council was contacted for a comment, but the housing team stated they would not be discussing the situation at this current stage.