Inclusive community sessions are being held for anyone who wants to play rugby, regardless of age or ability.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are run in partnership with Wigan Warriors and Wigan Council to offer people the chance to get fit and make friends.

Challenge Cup winners Rachel Thompson and Georgia Wilson dropped into a recent session, as well as Coun Chris Ready and Warriors chairman Chris Brookes.

Coun Ready said: “What a fabulous way to stay healthy and meet new friends!”

Meet at Wigan Warriors’ reception at 9.45am on Mondays.