Wigan Warriors and Wigan Council have joined forces to offer community rugby sessions
Inclusive community sessions are being held for anyone who wants to play rugby, regardless of age or ability.
They are run in partnership with Wigan Warriors and Wigan Council to offer people the chance to get fit and make friends.
Challenge Cup winners Rachel Thompson and Georgia Wilson dropped into a recent session, as well as Coun Chris Ready and Warriors chairman Chris Brookes.
Coun Ready said: “What a fabulous way to stay healthy and meet new friends!”
Meet at Wigan Warriors’ reception at 9.45am on Mondays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.