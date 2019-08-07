Wigan Warriors give fans a glimpse behind the scenes in new documentary series

Wigan Warriors fans are being given a glimpse of life behind the scenes at their beloved club thanks to a new documentary series.



The Super League champions have teamed up with their official energy partner, npower, to create the Energy Behind The Team series, bringing fans closer to the action and experience a week in the life of the club’s backroom staff.

Kit men Roy and George will feature in the first episode of Energy Behind The Team

Launching this week across Warriors’ social media channels, the first episode focuses on the club’s most popular double-act, kit men Roy Dickinson and George Unsworth. Mr Unsworth, 80, has played an integral role in looking after generations of players over the past 20 years, including fathers of current Wigan stars.

The series will go on to highlight the meticulous preparation involved in driving a professional sports team, gaining insights from Wigan’s strength and conditioning experts, physios and video analysts.

The final episode will be dedicated to the pivotal role played by Wigan fans in energising their team as it explores the powerful connection between the town and its team, and the emotional and physical energy invested by fans.

The project is the result of a collaboration to create exclusive, engaging content for Wigan’s fan base.

Fans will get a glimpse of the day-to-day running of Wigan Warriors

The three-part series shines a light on much-loved characters entwined in the fabric of the club, who devote so much time and energy into helping their team succeed.

Wigan Warriors Executive Director Kris Radlinski said: “We enjoy a collaborative, holistic approach when working with our commercial partners.

“While there is an understanding that a partner naturally has a product to promote, our starting point is always how that partner can benefit the club and create something that our fans will enjoy.

“Anyone who works for a professional sports team will appreciate the hard graft and energy dedicated to helping players develop and perform. It really can be a labour of love and often goes unnoticed.”

He added: “We are delighted that npower recognises the importance of the team behind the team and has shown real empathy with what Wigan are about and trying to achieve.

“It has been an enjoyable collaboration and we hope it fulfils our goal of creating content that our Wigan audience will appreciate and enjoy.”

Running alongside these documentary-style films, a “Smart Tips” mini-series will feature content aimed primarily at energy customers, as the supplier leverages its access to fitness experts through its partnership with one of rugby league’s most successful teams.

The Smart Tips series sees Wigan’s performance chef, kit man and physio sharing their expertise to help people in their daily lives; from how to produce the perfect poached egg, to removing stains from clothes, and how to train smarter by controlling energy levels.

The Smart Tips align to the benefits of installing Smart meters in homes to control energy consumption and manage bills in a simple, safe and efficient way.

Energy Behind The Team will be available to watch on the Wigan Warriors social media channels. Catch a preview of the first episode at twitter.com/wiganwarriorsrl