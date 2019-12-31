Wigan Warriors player is dating soap star

A Wigan Warriors player is dating one of the stars of TV soap Hollyoaks, it has been revealed.



Ruby O'Donnell, who plays Peri Lomax, shared a photograph with Sam Halsall on Instagram Stories, taken during a walk at Rivington Pike.

Sam Halsall

It has been reported the couple have been secretly dating since September, enjoying dates to Manchester's Christmas markets, and she has been to see him play.

Halsall grew up in Orrell and joined Shevington Sharks ARLFC at the age of six.

He signed for Wigan’s Scholarship system in 2016 and enjoyed success with the Academy, before being named as part of Adrian Lam’s first team squad for the 2020 season.

O'Donnell has played Peri in Hollyoaks since 2013 and won Best Young Performance at the British Soap Awards in 2016.