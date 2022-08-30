Wigan Warriors players swap rugby for crown green bowls to support widow's charity trek

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lynn Pritchatt, 51, is holding a walkathon, which will see people walk through 14 counties in 14 days, covering more than 300km.

She is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after her partner Mel Evans died from the illness in 2017, aged 65.

And first team players from Wigan Warriors will give their support as the walkers pay a special visit to the borough.

Mel receiving his MBE in 2014

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will hold a meet and greet when the group arrives at the DW Stadium on September 14, before joining them at Bellingham Bowling Club,

There, they will team up with with a men’s Lancashire county bowler for a bowling competition starting at 6.30pm.

Lynn said: “It’s so great that the rugby community are getting involved with the walkathon. The Bellingham Bowling Club are absolutely fantastic.”

Lynn, right, with friends on a training walk

The campaign has already received support within the rugby league community, with Kevin Sinfield – who has been involved in his own fund-raising for former team mate Rob Burrows – sending a video of support for Lynn.

Pat Roscoe, chairman of Bellingham Bowling Club, hopes the event will raise £1,500, with buckets for donations and the chance to win a signed rugby shirt and ball in a raffle.

The walkathon will be held from September 4 to 17 and Lynn aims to raise £10,000 in total for the charity.

She is delighted to have support from the crown green bowls community, as Mel received an MBE for his services to the sport.