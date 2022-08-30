Wigan Warriors players swap rugby for crown green bowls to support widow's charity trek
Wigan Warriors stars will swap the rugby pitch for a bowling green as they support a mammoth fund-raising effort.
Lynn Pritchatt, 51, is holding a walkathon, which will see people walk through 14 counties in 14 days, covering more than 300km.
She is raising money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association after her partner Mel Evans died from the illness in 2017, aged 65.
And first team players from Wigan Warriors will give their support as the walkers pay a special visit to the borough.
Most Popular
-
1
House in Wigan goes viral after shocking interior is shared online
-
2
Wigan charity forced to shut shop after attempted break-in
-
3
Man found guilty of entering Labour club in Wigan with intent to steal
-
4
Man accused of blocking Wigan footpath by installing electric barrier
-
5
Family pay tribute to ‘fiercely independent’ 16-year-old boy who died after Leeds Festival
They will hold a meet and greet when the group arrives at the DW Stadium on September 14, before joining them at Bellingham Bowling Club,
There, they will team up with with a men’s Lancashire county bowler for a bowling competition starting at 6.30pm.
Lynn said: “It’s so great that the rugby community are getting involved with the walkathon. The Bellingham Bowling Club are absolutely fantastic.”
The campaign has already received support within the rugby league community, with Kevin Sinfield – who has been involved in his own fund-raising for former team mate Rob Burrows – sending a video of support for Lynn.
Pat Roscoe, chairman of Bellingham Bowling Club, hopes the event will raise £1,500, with buckets for donations and the chance to win a signed rugby shirt and ball in a raffle.
The walkathon will be held from September 4 to 17 and Lynn aims to raise £10,000 in total for the charity.
She is delighted to have support from the crown green bowls community, as Mel received an MBE for his services to the sport.
Donate to her appeal at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/walkathonformnd