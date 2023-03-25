Wigan Warriors players visit life-long fan to recognise his dedicated support

Eric Bramhall, 86, was delighted to welcome Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis into his home in Hindley.

They were joined by Aspull, Whelley and New Springs councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway, who have been distributing medals celebrating Warriors’ 150th anniversary.

Wigan Warriors players Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis meet life-long fan Eric Bramhall

The mementoes were initially given to children, but the councillors then offered them to any rugby fans.

Mr Bramhall’s daughter Carole Fairhurst got in touch to nominate him for a medal.

She said: “He worked in the pit with some of the players many years ago and was a season ticket holder for many, many years.

"He has travelled miles watching them home and away and in the 70s, when they weren’t the best team, he would transport me and my friend to away matches because we were as committed as him.”