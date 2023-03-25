News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child
16 hours ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
18 hours ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
19 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
21 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
21 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead

Wigan Warriors players visit life-long fan to recognise his dedicated support

Two rugby league players took a break from the pitch to meet a life-long Wigan Warriors fan.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Mar 2023, 04:55 GMT- 1 min read

Eric Bramhall, 86, was delighted to welcome Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis into his home in Hindley.

They were joined by Aspull, Whelley and New Springs councillors Chris Ready and Ron Conway, who have been distributing medals celebrating Warriors’ 150th anniversary.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Tributes to former hospital boss who made 'significant contribution' in Wigan an...
Wigan Warriors players Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis meet life-long fan Eric Bramhall
Wigan Warriors players Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis meet life-long fan Eric Bramhall
Wigan Warriors players Abbas Miski and Kaide Ellis meet life-long fan Eric Bramhall
Most Popular

The mementoes were initially given to children, but the councillors then offered them to any rugby fans.

Mr Bramhall’s daughter Carole Fairhurst got in touch to nominate him for a medal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “He worked in the pit with some of the players many years ago and was a season ticket holder for many, many years.

"He has travelled miles watching them home and away and in the 70s, when they weren’t the best team, he would transport me and my friend to away matches because we were as committed as him.”

Life-long Wigan Warriors fan Eric Bramhall receives a medal celebrating the club's 150th anniversary from Coun Chris Ready, Abbas Miski, Kaide Ellis and Coun Ron Conway
Life-long Wigan Warriors fan Eric Bramhall receives a medal celebrating the club's 150th anniversary from Coun Chris Ready, Abbas Miski, Kaide Ellis and Coun Ron Conway
Life-long Wigan Warriors fan Eric Bramhall receives a medal celebrating the club's 150th anniversary from Coun Chris Ready, Abbas Miski, Kaide Ellis and Coun Ron Conway
Wigan WarriorsWhelley