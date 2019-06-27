Wigan Warriors star becomes bounty hunter in quirky charity challenge

‘I’m Sarge and I’m in charge!’



Those are the warning words of Wigan Warriors’ ace Dan Sarginson who is out to track down business leaders and local celebrities who will face a day behind bars unless they can pay a bail demand.

Dan Sarginson

Other news: Wigan shop badly damaged after burglars ram car into shutters



Bounty hunter Sarge will track down and lead ‘police’ to arrest 17 individuals next week and lock them up at Leyland’s former Victorian courthouse, La Corte Italian restaurant as part of a fund-raiser for children's hospice Derian House.

Their range of dastardly crimes include impersonating TV host Bradley Walsh, uncontrollable snacking, and shampoo acquisition from hotels.

Their only hope of release is to raise £999 bail money for the Children’s Hospice, which is used by many Wigan families.

The team of celebrity inmates out to be arrested on July 7 includes:

Andy Clarke, from The Sports Office, Wigan, (and Derian House ambassador) arrested for “persecuting the staff”

Rosie Dummer from Extreme Cake Makers, for baking under the influence;

Burlesque cabaret queen Kiki DeVille, for excessive fabulousness

TV Drag queen and singing sensation Divinia de Campo, for crimes of fashion

Lee Morgan, of Thermatic, Salford, arrested for “drunk and disorderly”

Kristen Durose, of Red Star Wealth, for “crimes of passion”

Daniel Maddox, of Evolve Document Solutions, L for “murder on the dancefloor”

Jane Campbell and Evie Skentelbery, for “indecent exposure at a networking event”

Lachlan McLean, of Forbes Solicitors, for “excessive dithering (contrary to Section 5 of the Dilatory Husbands Act 1982)

Caroline Taylor, communications and marketing manager at Derian House, said: “Bail me Out looks set to be one of our most OTT and fun fund-raising events of the year.

“Our celebs and business men and women from across the region have shown themselves to be great sports in taking part.

“With only their laptops and phones to help them raise the money, we can’t wait to see the ways they will raise the £999 to secure their release.

“There will be fun and games during the day, with a celebrity judge issuing punishments as they see fit and Dan Sarginson will be leading the hunt.”

Watch a video of Bounty hunter Dan at https://vimeo.com/343672097