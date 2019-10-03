Wigan welcomes new twin town ambassador from Angers

The new ambassador from Angers has arrived in Wigan and she is raring to start work.

This week 22-year-old Lauriane Lebreton replaced Clement Dhollande, who has spent the last 12 months in the borough ably representing Wigan’s twin town.

With a masters degree in international relations, Lauriane is looking forward to experiencing what Wigan borough has to offer and to teaching local people and young people about her home town in the Loire Valley.

She said: “Now I’ve completed my studies, working abroad and coming to Wigan is the perfect opportunity to engage with local people about French culture.

“I look forward to working on a range of cultural projects over the next year, discovering the similarities between Wigan and Angers and celebrating them.”

The twinning between Angers and Wigan borough goes back more than 30 years.

It gives residents of both places the chance to learn about different countries and cultures and also develop relationships with schools and community groups.

Lauriane enjoys watching films at the cinema, meeting new people and writing. She even plans to document her year-long journey in the borough through a blog that will be published online.

Lauriane will also spend time working with primary schools to promote the twinning agreement, which she hopes will inspire the borough’s young people to experience new cultures and places.

She added: “I have a lot of ideas that I’d like to try out including hosting food events to celebrate the culinary differences between the twin towns and to also host a sports exchange.

“I can’t wait to get started.”

Lauriane was officially greeted to the borough by the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Steve Dawber and his consort son Oliver Waite at a reception held in the town hall’s mayoral parlour.

The partnership began in 1988 and since then has included cross-Channel schemes involving sports teams, arts organisations, schools and community groups.

Schools, community groups or arts organisations wanting to get involved can call 01942 489193 or email angers@wigan.gov.uk.