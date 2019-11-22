Wigan widow hopes her new podcast will help others on their journey

“I think he would roll his eyes, but I think he’d say ‘good for you for doing something’. I hope it would make him proud, but also by talking about my life, I’m talking about him and keeping his memory alive as well.”

It may be two years since dad-of-two Chris Cowley died, but it is clear he is never far from the thoughts of his beloved wife Becky.

She supported him as he fought Ewing’s sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer, which led to him having a leg amputated and under going gruelling treatment.

Sadly, she was also by his side when he died on October 10, 2017, aged just 35.

Becky, who lives in Orrell with their children, Lily, 11, and Sam, five, has spent the past two years adjusting to life without her husband.

Now, she has decided to share her experiences in a podcast, which she hopes will not just help her but also other people.

Becky, 38, said: “I was thinking about it for ages, about starting something where I could tell my story, or our story, not just my story, because it’s Chris’ story as well, in the hope that people will listen and feel less alone.

“I have found after Chris died that I have been quite lonely. All these thoughts are going through your head and you struggle to cope and sometimes you feel you are the only person in the world that’s ever felt like this, even though you know you’re not.

“I wanted it to be somewhere I could tell my story, where it would help someone else, but also help me. I think it’s an important story to tell.”

After finally deciding to record a podcast, she got to work at her laptop, with her sister Rachel Davies helping with the editing process.

Becky named the show After. Looking, Learning and Living and released the first episode on the second anniversary of her husband’s death.

She said: “The first episode I wanted to be an introduction into who I am and why the podcast came about.

“I just sat down and recorded it and tried not to waffle too much.

“I hoped I came across okay and it wasn’t too long, that people would be interested in the story and some bits would resonate with them.

“I launched it on Chris’ anniversary because I thought it would be a good day and I needed something to look forward to on the day, not a distraction but something positive to come out of what happened.”

Becky said there was a “really good reaction” to the episode and she received a lot of messages from people saying they were looking forward to hearing more.

The second episode of the show was released last week.

Becky said: “I was more nervous about that than the first one.

“The first episode was an introduction and the second is about what we did for Chris’ anniversary. It’s more of my story, not just an overview.

“It’s talking about what my life is like after Chris died, the grief and how we talked about it as a family and things like that.”

Becky already has ideas for the next few episodes of the podcast and hopes it will be released every two to four weeks.

She said: “I have already thought of the next three, so I’m hoping it will grow as it gets going and more people pick it up.”

She continued: “It will tell the story of Chris, how we coped from the beginning of Chris’ diagnosis, and hopefully offer some insight for people who might be a friend of someone going through it, what we found helpful and didn’t.

“It will not only tell the story from way back then, but also have episodes about what we are currently doing and what affects us.

“I want to show that you can be heartbroken and happy at the same time.

“Although we live with this heartbreak, we do things in our lives that create happiness and memories.

“We move forward but keep Chris with us.”

Becky feels that talking about her experiences is already helping her and she hopes it will help other people too.

But it is not just people who have lost a loved one that could benefit from Becky’s podcast.

She said: “I think I have found since Chris died and through grief I have found the way I feel isn’t just specific to someone who has lost someone.

“I felt completely lost and I still do sometimes. I feel like I have no idea who I am, what my purpose is, even down to the things I like to watch on TV.

“I think that can happen after any big life change, after a divorce or a separation or a big house move or career change.

“I’m hoping it’s not just going to be specific for people who have lost someone, but anyone who is going through a situation where they feel like they don’t know themselves anymore.”

Becky, who works as a civil servant, hopes a community will develop around the podcast, supporting people as they face various challenges in life.

It could prove to be a lasting legacy in memory of her beloved husband.

After. Looking, Learning and Living is available from iTunes, Spotify and other podcast providers.