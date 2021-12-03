Wigan woman buys four-star holiday to Crete for £9.35 after trusting her 'instinct'

Christine Measey took part in tour operator Jet2holidays' Bid On A Break campaign, which allows people to place a bid for a holiday.

And she was delighted to discover that her bid of £9.35 was the lowest submitted, allowing her to buy the seven-night holiday to the Creta Maris Beach Resort in Crete for two adults and two children for that price.

Christine is the 18th person to successfully secure a holiday through Bid On A Break, with other holidaymakers going to the Canary Islands, Greece, Cyprus, Spain, the Algarve and Turkey after successful bids from just 2p.

Christine Measey

She said: “I have been entering the auction since the campaign was launched, so it is fantastic to finally place a successful bid and secure a holiday to Crete with Jet2holidays for just £9.35. My bid was the first one to pop into my head, and I thought rather than changing my mind, I will go with my instinct. I am so glad I did, as it clearly paid off. I would urge everyone to give it a go. You’ve got to be in it to win it, after all!”

Steve Heapy, CEO of Jet2.com and Jet2holidays, said: “Congratulations to Christine who is the 18th lucky holidaymaker to successfully bid for a holiday with Jet2holidays. We know how much UK holidaymakers want to get away to enjoy some much-needed sunshine and now we are giving them the chance to do just that in a fun way for only a few pounds.

"From next week, we will be launching a special Christmas edition of our Bid For A Break to spread some festive cheer and have five holidays available over eight days, so make sure you have a bid in mind.

"We wish Christine a lovely holiday in Crete!”

Anyone wishing to get involved can do so by downloading the Jet2holidays app and making a bid for a holiday.

Bidders who are unsuccessful will receive a discount code giving them £100 off their next holiday with Jet2holidays.