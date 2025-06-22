A determined woman from Wigan has completed an extraordinary fitness challenge to raise vital funds for the hospice that cared for her mum in the final months of her life.

Madison Robinson decided to take on 24 workouts in 24 hours at CrossFit Wigan to raise money for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Madison’s mum Gail Unsworth was first diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in 2021.

After a hopeful period of treatment, she began suffering with ongoing back pain.

Madison Robinson completed 24 workouts in 24 hours for Wigan and Leigh Hospice

In December 2022, she received a second devastating diagnosis — stage two cervical cancer.

Despite further treatment, her condition worsened.

In November 2023, her mum was admitted to the local hospice, where she spent 13 weeks as an inpatient,

Gail sadly died in February 2024 aged just 53.

Madison was joined by coaches and members at CrossFit Wigan to help take part in the challenge

Madison said: “She started with headaches and then ended up in hospital where she was diagnosed with kidney cancer.

"Because it was stage four, it had spread to her brain which was when she became symptomatic with the tumours in her head.

"The treatment was keeping it stable and she having quite a normal life.

"Then she started with back pain which the consultant kept giving her pain medication.

"Around 16 to 18 months later, they found cervical cancer which caused her to have severe pain.

"The pain was never under control, nothing helped.

"She was undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy but the pain kept getting worse and it eventually took over.

"She went into hospital with an infection then went to the hospice for paint control.

"They were amazing, if we didn’t have the hospice I wouldn’t like to think what mum’s end of life would’ve been like.

For the first time in years, we felt heard and understood — they took the time to listen and respond to what Mum needed most.

"The hospice didn’t just care for her; they cared for all of us.”

The workouts began at 3pm with each one having a different name.

The final workout was named Gail to honour Madison’s mum.

She added: “I’m a coach at CrossFit Wigan and I’ve always wanted to a big fitness challenge for charity but it was never the right time.

"I lost mum last year and this year I decided to do a 24 hour challenge and thought I’d love to raise money for the hospice.

"In CrossFit you have set workouts, like hero workouts and girl workouts.

"If you went into a CrossFit gym and said I’m doing ‘Karen’ they would know what you were doing.

"A lot of them are named after people who have died in the army or the navy.

"Some of them were shorter, some were longer but they were all time capped at 30 minutes.

"There was one that was as many burpees in seven minutes which doesn’t sound long but it was at daft o’clock in the morning!

"The last workout was a remembrance workout for my mum which was six rounds, three thrusters, 19 toes to bar, 70 cals to erg and then buy out of 53 devil press which was her date of birth and the age she died.”

Donations from the event are still being collected via the JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/page/madison-robinson